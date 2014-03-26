Halfpenny 1860 WW "Type 1838-1860" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1860 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 51775 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,500. Bidding took place January 7, 2007.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (2) Condition (slab) PF66 (2) PF65 (1) BN (3) Service NGC (3)