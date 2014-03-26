flag
Halfpenny 1860 WW "Type 1838-1860" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1860 WW "Type 1838-1860" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1860 WW "Type 1838-1860" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,5 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1860 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 51775 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,500. Bidding took place January 7, 2007.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1860 WW at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
10593 $
Price in auction currency 8500 GBP
Seller Spink
Date March 26, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
10258 $
Price in auction currency 6200 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1860 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 5, 2009
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 5, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1860 WW at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2007
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1860 WW at auction Goldberg - September 13, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date September 13, 2006
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1860 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 2, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 2, 2006
Condition PROOF
Selling price

