Farthing 1860 "Type 1860-1895" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,867,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (159)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1860 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 51360 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,990. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.

United Kingdom Farthing 1860 at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
1050 $
Price in auction currency 1050 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1860 at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - November 11, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1860 at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - November 11, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date November 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 14 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1860 at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1860 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1860 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1860 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1860 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1860 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1860 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1860 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1860 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1860 at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1860 at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1860 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1860 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1860 at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1860 at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1860 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1860 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1860 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1860 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1860 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1860 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1860 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

