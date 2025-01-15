Farthing 1860 "Type 1860-1895" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1860 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 51360 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,990. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (101) AU (10) XF (13) VF (12) F (6) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS66 (10) MS65 (28) MS64 (21) MS63 (11) MS62 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF40 (1) VF20 (1) PF65 (3) PF64 (1) DETAILS (2) RD (21) RB (30) BN (24) Service NGC (56) PCGS (26) ANACS (3) ICG (2)

