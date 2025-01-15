United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1860 "Type 1860-1895" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,867,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1860
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (159)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1860 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 51360 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,990. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (6)
- Bid & Grow Auctions (2)
- CNG (3)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (5)
- DNW (6)
- Goldberg (15)
- Heritage (50)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (8)
- NOONANS (3)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russiancoin (8)
- Sovereign Rarities (4)
- Spink (5)
- St James’s (2)
- Stack's (11)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (11)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (2)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
1050 $
Price in auction currency 1050 USD
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date November 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 14 USD
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search