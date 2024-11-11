Sixpence 1874 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1874 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 28523 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 646. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

