United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1874 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,226,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1874
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1874 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 28523 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 646. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date November 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 85 USD
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
