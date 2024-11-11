flag
Sixpence 1874 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1874 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1874 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,226,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1874 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 28523 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 646. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1874 at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - November 11, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1874 at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - November 11, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date November 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 85 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1874 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1874 at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1874 at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1874 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1874 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1874 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1874 at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
United Kingdom Sixpence 1874 at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1874 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1874 at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1874 at auction Heritage - January 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1874 at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1874 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1874 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1874 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1874 at auction Heritage - May 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 19, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1874 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1874 at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1874 at auction Auction World - July 19, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1874 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1874 at auction Stack's - February 25, 2021
United Kingdom Sixpence 1874 at auction Stack's - February 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1874 at auction Heritage - April 18, 2019
United Kingdom Sixpence 1874 at auction Heritage - April 18, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

For the sale of Sixpence 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

