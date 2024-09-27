flag
Sixpence 1881 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1881 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1881 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 6,239,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1881 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 284 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 2,200. Bidding took place July 13, 2022.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1881 at auction NumisCorner - September 27, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date September 27, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1881 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1881 at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1881 at auction Roma Numismatics - April 25, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1881 at auction Roma Numismatics - April 9, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1881 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1881 at auction Roma Numismatics - November 23, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date November 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1881 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1881 at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1881 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1881 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - March 31, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1881 at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1881 at auction Stack's - August 30, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 30, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1881 at auction Roma Numismatics - August 18, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date August 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1881 at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1881 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1881 at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1881 at auction Roma Numismatics - January 6, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date January 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1881 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 15, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1881 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1881 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

