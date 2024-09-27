United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1881 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 6,239,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1881
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1881 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 284 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 2,200. Bidding took place July 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (8)
- Karamitsos (1)
- London Coins (6)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- NumisCorner (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Roma Numismatics (5)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (7)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller NumisCorner
Date September 27, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
