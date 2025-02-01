flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1881

Silver coins

Obverse Halfcrown 1881
Reverse Halfcrown 1881
Halfcrown 1881
Average price 420 $
Sales
1 142
Obverse Florin 1881 Gothic
Reverse Florin 1881 Gothic
Florin 1881 Gothic
Average price 650 $
Sales
1 71
Obverse Shilling 1881
Reverse Shilling 1881
Shilling 1881
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse Shilling 1881
Reverse Shilling 1881
Shilling 1881 Plain edge
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Sixpence 1881
Reverse Sixpence 1881
Sixpence 1881
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 42
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1881
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1881
Fourpence (Groat) 1881
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Threepence 1881
Reverse Threepence 1881
Threepence 1881
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Twopence 1881
Reverse Twopence 1881
Twopence 1881
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Penny 1881
Reverse Penny 1881
Penny 1881
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 1

Copper coins

Obverse Penny 1881
Reverse Penny 1881
Penny 1881
Average price 450 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse Penny 1881 H
Reverse Penny 1881 H
Penny 1881 H
Average price 260 $
Sales
0 59
Obverse Halfpenny 1881
Reverse Halfpenny 1881
Halfpenny 1881
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Halfpenny 1881 H
Reverse Halfpenny 1881 H
Halfpenny 1881 H
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse Farthing 1881
Reverse Farthing 1881
Farthing 1881
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 33
Obverse Farthing 1881 H
Reverse Farthing 1881 H
Farthing 1881 H
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 45
Obverse Third Farthing 1881
Reverse Third Farthing 1881
Third Farthing 1881
Average price 75 $
Sales
1 26
