United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1881 H "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 30,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,763,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1881
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint Birmingham
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1881 with mark H. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 194 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 2,600. Bidding took place November 19, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (4)
- Goldberg (9)
- Heritage (13)
- Sovereign Rarities (2)
- Spink (9)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (4)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (11)
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3296 $
Price in auction currency 2600 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 11, 2020
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 27, 2017
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search