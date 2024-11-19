flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1881 H "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1881 H "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1881 H "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 30,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,763,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint Birmingham
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1881 with mark H. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 194 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 2,600. Bidding took place November 19, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (4)
  • Goldberg (9)
  • Heritage (13)
  • Sovereign Rarities (2)
  • Spink (9)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (11)
United Kingdom Penny 1881 H at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3296 $
Price in auction currency 2600 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1881 H at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1881 H at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1881 H at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1881 H at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1881 H at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1881 H at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1881 H at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
United Kingdom Penny 1881 H at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition SP66 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1881 H at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1881 H at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1881 H at auction Stack's - August 11, 2020
United Kingdom Penny 1881 H at auction Stack's - August 11, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date August 11, 2020
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1881 H at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
United Kingdom Penny 1881 H at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition PF65 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1881 H at auction Auction World - October 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1881 H at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2019
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1881 H at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
United Kingdom Penny 1881 H at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1881 H at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
Seller DNW
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1881 H at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1881 H at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1881 H at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1881 H at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1881 H at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1881 H at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1881 H at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 27, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 27, 2017
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1881 H at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1881 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access