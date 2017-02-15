Halfpenny 1881 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1881 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 64247 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 336. Bidding took place March 28, 2019.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (1) XF (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) RB (2) BN (4) Service NGC (6) PCGS (1)