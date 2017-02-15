flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1881 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1881 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1881 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,008,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1881 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 64247 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 336. Bidding took place March 28, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • DNW (2)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1881 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 79 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1881 at auction DNW - April 22, 2020
Seller DNW
Date April 22, 2020
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1881 at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1881 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1881 at auction Heritage - March 28, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 28, 2019
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1881 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1881 at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1881 at auction Spink - June 26, 2013
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1881 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1881 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1881 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 2, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 2, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price

