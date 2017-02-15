United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1881 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,008,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1881
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1881 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 64247 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 336. Bidding took place March 28, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- DNW (2)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (3)
- Spink (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 79 USD
Seller DNW
Date April 22, 2020
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date March 28, 2019
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search