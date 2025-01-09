flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1881 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfcrown 1881 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfcrown 1881 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,301,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (141)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1881 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 31149 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 17,625. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (6)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (5)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Darabanth (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (12)
  • GINZA (2)
  • Goldberg (7)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (34)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • London Coins (18)
  • Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Nihon (2)
  • NOONANS (4)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Spink (14)
  • St James’s (3)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (6)
  • Status International (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1881 at auction Darabanth - January 9, 2025
Seller Darabanth
Date January 9, 2025
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1881 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1881 at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 50000 JPY
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1881 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1881 at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1881 at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1881 at auction Heritage - September 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1881 at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1881 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1881 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1881 at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1881 at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1881 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1881 at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1881 at auction St James’s - March 27, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1881 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1881 at auction St James’s - February 28, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1881 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1881 at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1881 at auction Bruun Rasmussen - December 10, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1881 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1881 at auction COINSTORE - January 26, 2025
Seller COINSTORE
Date January 26, 2025
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

