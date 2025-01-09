United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1881 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,301,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1881
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (141)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1881 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 31149 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 17,625. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 50000 JPY
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
