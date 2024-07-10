United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1881 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 30,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,302,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1881
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1881 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 25062 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,525. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 204 USD
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2017
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
