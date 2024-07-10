flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1881 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1881 "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1881 "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 30,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,302,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1881 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 25062 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,525. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Spink (15)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)
United Kingdom Penny 1881 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1881 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 204 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1881 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1881 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1881 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1881 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1881 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1881 at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
Seller DNW
Date September 20, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1881 at auction Stack's - August 2, 2017
United Kingdom Penny 1881 at auction Stack's - August 2, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 2, 2017
Condition PF65 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1881 at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1881 at auction Spink - January 17, 2017
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2017
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1881 at auction Spink - March 22, 2016
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1881 at auction Spink - December 17, 2014
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1881 at auction Spink - December 17, 2014
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1881 at auction Spink - December 17, 2014
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1881 at auction Spink - June 17, 2014
United Kingdom Penny 1881 at auction Spink - June 17, 2014
Seller Spink
Date June 17, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1881 at auction Spink - June 17, 2014
United Kingdom Penny 1881 at auction Spink - June 17, 2014
Seller Spink
Date June 17, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1881 at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
United Kingdom Penny 1881 at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1881 at auction Spink - January 14, 2014
United Kingdom Penny 1881 at auction Spink - January 14, 2014
Seller Spink
Date January 14, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1881 at auction Spink - January 14, 2014
United Kingdom Penny 1881 at auction Spink - January 14, 2014
Seller Spink
Date January 14, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1881 at auction Spink - January 14, 2014
United Kingdom Penny 1881 at auction Spink - January 14, 2014
Seller Spink
Date January 14, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1881 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access