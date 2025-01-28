United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1881. Plain edge (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: Plain edge
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1881
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search