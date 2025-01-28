flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1881. Plain edge (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: Plain edge

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
