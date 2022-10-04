United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1881 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,253,000
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1881
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1881 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 65063 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 259. Bidding took place June 28, 2015.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 79 USD
