Threepence 1881 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1881 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 65063 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 259. Bidding took place June 28, 2015.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS62 (1) Service NGC (2)