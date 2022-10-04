flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1881 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1881 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1881 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,253,000
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1881 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 65063 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 259. Bidding took place June 28, 2015.

United Kingdom Threepence 1881 at auction Denga1700 - October 4, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date October 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1881 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 17, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1881 at auction Heritage - March 27, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 79 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1881 at auction Heritage - June 28, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date June 28, 2015
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

