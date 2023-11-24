flag
Twopence 1881 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Twopence 1881 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Twopence 1881 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
  • Diameter 13,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 6,001

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1881 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 995 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 20, 2023.

United Kingdom Twopence 1881 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
