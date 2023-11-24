United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Twopence 1881 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
- Diameter 13,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 6,001
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1881
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1881 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 995 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 20, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Twopence 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search