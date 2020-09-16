Halfpenny 1881 H (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1881 with mark H. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 294 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 280. Bidding took place February 22, 2017.

