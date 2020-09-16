flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1881 H (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1881 H - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1881 H - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,792,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint Birmingham
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1881 with mark H. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 294 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 280. Bidding took place February 22, 2017.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1881 H at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - September 21, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date September 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1881 H at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 169 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1881 H at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1881 H at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1881 H at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1881 H at auction Stephen Album - September 14, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2019
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1881 H at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1881 H at auction Numisor - November 20, 2018
Seller Numisor
Date November 20, 2018
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1881 H at auction Numisor - October 19, 2018
Seller Numisor
Date October 19, 2018
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1881 H at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1881 H at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1881 H at auction DNW - June 9, 2016
Seller DNW
Date June 9, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1881 H at auction Heritage - April 18, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2013
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1881 H at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1881 H at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1881 H at auction Heritage - January 12, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2010
Condition MS62 RB
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1881 H at auction Heritage - June 2, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
