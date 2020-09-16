United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1881 H (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,792,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1881
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint Birmingham
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1881 with mark H. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 294 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 280. Bidding took place February 22, 2017.
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date September 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 169 USD
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2019
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date November 20, 2018
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date October 19, 2018
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2013
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2010
Condition MS62 RB
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
