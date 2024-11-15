flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Third Farthing 1881 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Third Farthing 1881 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Third Farthing 1881 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: TimeLine Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 144,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Third Farthing
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Third Farthing 1881 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21275 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 633. Bidding took place May 28, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Nihon (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1881 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 29, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 100 AUD
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1881 at auction Heritage Eur - November 15, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1881 at auction WAG - November 3, 2024
Seller WAG
Date November 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1881 at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1881 at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1881 at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1881 at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1881 at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1881 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1881 at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1881 at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1881 at auction Heritage - August 12, 2021
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1881 at auction Heritage - August 12, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1881 at auction Heritage - August 12, 2021
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1881 at auction Heritage - August 12, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1881 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1881 at auction Nihon - December 15, 2019
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2019
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1881 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 10, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1881 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1881 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1881 at auction Heritage - November 9, 2017
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1881 at auction Heritage - November 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2017
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1881 at auction Heritage - July 6, 2017
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1881 at auction Heritage - July 6, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date July 6, 2017
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1881 at auction TimeLine Auctions - February 25, 2017
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1881 at auction Heritage - March 3, 2016
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1881 at auction Heritage - March 3, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date March 3, 2016
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1881 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1881 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
