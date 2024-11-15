United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Third Farthing 1881 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: TimeLine Auctions
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 1 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 144,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Third Farthing
- Year 1881
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Third Farthing 1881 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21275 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 633. Bidding took place May 28, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 100 AUD
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2019
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2017
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 6, 2017
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 3, 2016
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Third Farthing 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
