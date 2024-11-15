Third Farthing 1881 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Third Farthing 1881 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21275 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 633. Bidding took place May 28, 2009.

