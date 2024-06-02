United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1881 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 5,255,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1881
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1881 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 4684 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 345. Bidding took place June 2, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (4)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (5)
- ICE (1)
- Katz (1)
- London Coins (5)
- NOONANS (2)
- Spink (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 11, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 22, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search