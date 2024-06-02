flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936

Shilling 1881 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1881 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1881 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 5,255,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1881 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 4684 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 345. Bidding took place June 2, 2013.

United Kingdom Shilling 1881 at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1881 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1881 at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1881 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price


United Kingdom Shilling 1881 at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price


United Kingdom Shilling 1881 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price


United Kingdom Shilling 1881 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price


United Kingdom Shilling 1881 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price


United Kingdom Shilling 1881 at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price


United Kingdom Shilling 1881 at auction Spink - July 20, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price


United Kingdom Shilling 1881 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price


United Kingdom Shilling 1881 at auction London Coins - March 7, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1881 at auction Spink - October 7, 2020
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price


United Kingdom Shilling 1881 at auction DNW - September 16, 2020
Seller DNW
Date September 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price


United Kingdom Shilling 1881 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 26, 2020
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1881 at auction Stack's - August 11, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date August 11, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price


United Kingdom Shilling 1881 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 22, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 22, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price


United Kingdom Shilling 1881 at auction Heritage - March 23, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date March 23, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price


United Kingdom Shilling 1881 at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1881 at auction Heritage - May 22, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price


United Kingdom Shilling 1881 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price



