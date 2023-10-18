flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1881 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1881 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1881 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Numismatica Luciani

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,495,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1881 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 61450 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,020. Bidding took place February 3, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (3)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
  • CNG (3)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Schulman (3)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Farthing 1881 at auction Heritage - July 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1881 at auction Schulman - October 18, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1881 at auction Numismatica Luciani - September 3, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1881 at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1881 at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1881 at auction Schulman - April 5, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date April 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1881 at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1881 at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1881 at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1881 at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1881 at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1881 at auction Davissons Ltd. - July 21, 2021
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date July 21, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1881 at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1881 at auction DNW - April 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date April 7, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1881 at auction Heritage - February 4, 2021
United Kingdom Farthing 1881 at auction Heritage - February 4, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date February 4, 2021
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1881 at auction Stack's - August 11, 2020
United Kingdom Farthing 1881 at auction Stack's - August 11, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date August 11, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1881 at auction Stack's - August 11, 2020
United Kingdom Farthing 1881 at auction Stack's - August 11, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date August 11, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1881 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2019
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1881 at auction Heritage - September 5, 2019
United Kingdom Farthing 1881 at auction Heritage - September 5, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 5, 2019
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1881 at auction Heritage - August 29, 2019
United Kingdom Farthing 1881 at auction Heritage - August 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 29, 2019
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1881 at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2018
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1881 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Farthing Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access