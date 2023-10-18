United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1881 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,495,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1881
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1881 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 61450 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,020. Bidding took place February 3, 2021.
Seller Heritage
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Seller Schulman
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 4, 2021
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 11, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 11, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 5, 2019
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 29, 2019
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
