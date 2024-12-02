United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1881 H (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,792,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1881
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint Birmingham
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1881 with mark H. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26205 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 805. Bidding took place January 12, 2010.
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 2, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 2, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 264 USD
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2021
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 13, 2021
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 13, 2021
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 13, 2021
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 13, 2021
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2021
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
