United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936

Farthing 1881 H (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,792,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint Birmingham
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1881 with mark H. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26205 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 805. Bidding took place January 12, 2010.

United Kingdom Farthing 1881 H at auction Stephen Album - December 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 2, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1881 H at auction Heritage - May 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 2, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 264 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1881 H at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1881 H at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1881 H at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1881 H at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1881 H at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1881 H at auction Stack's - November 18, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1881 H at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1881 H at auction Heritage - September 30, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2021
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1881 H at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1881 H at auction Heritage - August 12, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1881 H at auction Heritage - May 13, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 13, 2021
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1881 H at auction Heritage - May 13, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 13, 2021
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1881 H at auction Heritage - May 13, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 13, 2021
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1881 H at auction Heritage - May 13, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 13, 2021
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1881 H at auction Heritage - February 18, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2021
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1881 H at auction Karamitsos - December 6, 2020
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 6, 2020
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1881 H at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1881 H at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1881 H at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

