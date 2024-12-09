Florin 1881 "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1881 "Gothic". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 3449 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 2,400,000. Bidding took place October 19, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (20) AU (2) XF (32) VF (7) F (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (3) MS63 (5) MS62 (2) MS61 (4) MS60 (1) AU55 (1) PF64 (2) PF63 (1) DETAILS (2) PL (2) Service NGC (15) PCGS (10)

Seller All companies

Auction World (4)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (10)

Goldberg (4)

Grün (1)

Heritage (10)

Heritage Eur (1)

Künker (4)

London Coins (6)

NOONANS (6)

Numis.be (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rauch (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (6)

St James’s (2)

Stack's (3)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)

TimeLine Auctions (1)

Via (1)