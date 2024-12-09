flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1881 "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Florin 1881 "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Florin 1881 "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,576,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1881 "Gothic". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 3449 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 2,400,000. Bidding took place October 19, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (4)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (10)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (10)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • London Coins (6)
  • NOONANS (6)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (6)
  • St James’s (2)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • Via (1)
United Kingdom Florin 1881 "Gothic" at auction Via - December 9, 2024
Seller Via
Date December 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1881 "Gothic" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1881 "Gothic" at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1873 $
Price in auction currency 280000 JPY
United Kingdom Florin 1881 "Gothic" at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1881 "Gothic" at auction St James’s - September 25, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1881 "Gothic" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1881 "Gothic" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1881 "Gothic" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1881 "Gothic" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1881 "Gothic" at auction St James’s - February 28, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1881 "Gothic" at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1881 "Gothic" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1881 "Gothic" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1881 "Gothic" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1881 "Gothic" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1881 "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1881 "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1881 "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1881 "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1881 "Gothic" at auction Heritage - October 20, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1881 "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
