United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1881 "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,576,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1881
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1881 "Gothic". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 3449 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 2,400,000. Bidding took place October 19, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (4)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (10)
- Goldberg (4)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (10)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Künker (4)
- London Coins (6)
- NOONANS (6)
- Numis.be (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (6)
- St James’s (2)
- Stack's (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
- Via (1)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1873 $
Price in auction currency 280000 JPY
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1881 "Gothic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search