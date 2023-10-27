flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1868 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1868 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1868 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,069,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1868 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 36050 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 881. Bidding took place February 28, 2016.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1868 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1868 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1868 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1868 at auction Heritage - January 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1868 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1868 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1868 at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1868 at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1868 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1868 at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1868 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 30, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1868 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 2, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 2, 2020
Condition UNC
United Kingdom Sixpence 1868 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1868 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 19, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 19, 2018
Condition VF
United Kingdom Sixpence 1868 at auction Heritage - July 6, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date July 6, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1868 at auction Goldberg - June 7, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date June 7, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1868 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1868 at auction London Coins - June 7, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1868 at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1868 at auction Heritage - March 29, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2015
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1868 at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
