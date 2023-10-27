United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1868 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,069,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1868
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1868 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 36050 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 881. Bidding took place February 28, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2015
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
