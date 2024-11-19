United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1869 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 388,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1869
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1869 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 471 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 750. Bidding took place March 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
