United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1869 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1869 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1869 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 388,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1869 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 471 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 750. Bidding took place March 10, 2021.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1869 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1869 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1869 at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 121 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1869 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
221 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1869 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1869 at auction Monedalia.es - November 30, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1869 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1869 at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1869 at auction London Coins - December 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date December 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1869 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1869 at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1869 at auction Davissons Ltd. - October 17, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1869 at auction DNW - December 14, 2017
Seller DNW
Date December 14, 2017
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1869 at auction DNW - June 9, 2016
Seller DNW
Date June 9, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1869 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1869 at auction Schulman - March 22, 2014
Seller Schulman
Date March 22, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

