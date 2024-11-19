Sixpence 1869 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1869 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 471 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 750. Bidding took place March 10, 2021.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (1) XF (3) VF (2) F (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1)