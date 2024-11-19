Sixpence 1864 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 20971 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 881. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

