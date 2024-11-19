United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1864 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Numisor
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,253,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1864
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 20971 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 881. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
243 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date June 3, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
