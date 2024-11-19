flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1864 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1864 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1864 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,253,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 20971 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 881. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sixpence 1864 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1864 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1864 at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1864 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
243 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1864 at auction St James’s - June 3, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date June 3, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1864 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1864 at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1864 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1864 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1864 at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1864 at auction CNG - September 1, 2021
Seller CNG
Date September 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1864 at auction Heritage - August 19, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1864 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1864 at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1864 at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1864 at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1864 at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1864 at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1864 at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1864 at auction London Coins - June 7, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1864 at auction Heritage - February 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date February 6, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
