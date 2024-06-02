United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1875 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,257,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1875
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1875 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33913 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,058. Bidding took place January 12, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2025
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 23, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date September 4, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2015
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date January 28, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
