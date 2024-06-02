flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1875 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1875 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1875 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,257,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1875 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33913 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,058. Bidding took place January 12, 2016.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1875 at auction Heritage - January 9, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2025
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1875 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1875 at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1875 at auction Solidus Numismatik - November 21, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1875 at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1875 at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1875 at auction Stephen Album - July 12, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1875 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1875 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1875 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1875 at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1875 at auction Davissons Ltd. - October 23, 2019
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 23, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1875 at auction Goldberg - September 4, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date September 4, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1875 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1875 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1875 at auction Heritage - June 28, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date June 28, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1875 at auction iNumis - June 2, 2015
Seller iNumis
Date June 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1875 at auction Heritage - March 29, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2015
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1875 at auction Goldberg - January 28, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date January 28, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1875 at auction Spink - December 17, 2014
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1875 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

