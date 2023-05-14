flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1882 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1882 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1882 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 760,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1882
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1882 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1391 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place June 27, 2022.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1882 at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1882 at auction Katz - May 14, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 72 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1882 at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1882 at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1882 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1882 at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1882 at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1882 at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1882 at auction BAC - October 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1882 at auction BAC - April 21, 2020
Seller BAC
Date April 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1882 at auction DNW - January 23, 2020
Seller DNW
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1882 at auction BAC - September 17, 2019
Seller BAC
Date September 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1882 at auction BAC - December 18, 2018
Seller BAC
Date December 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1882 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1882 at auction Davissons Ltd. - October 17, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1882 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1882 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 19, 2012
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1882 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

