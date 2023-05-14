Sixpence 1882 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1882 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1391 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place June 27, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (13) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (1)