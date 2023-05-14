United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1882 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 760,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1882
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1882 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1391 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place June 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (10)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- Spink (2)
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1882 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
