United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936

Sixpence 1886 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1886 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1886 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,728,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1886
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1886 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 20977 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,087. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1886 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 144 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1886 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
317 $
Price in auction currency 250 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1886 at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1886 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1886 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1886 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1886 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1886 at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1886 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1886 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - October 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1886 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1886 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1886 at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 4, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1886 at auction St James’s - June 3, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date June 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1886 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1886 at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1886 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 20, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1886 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1886 at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1886 at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1886 at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
