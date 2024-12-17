United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1886 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,728,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1886
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1886 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 20977 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,087. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (2)
- GGN (1)
- Goldberg (5)
- Heritage (23)
- HERVERA (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (14)
- Nihon (1)
- Nomisma (2)
- NOONANS (2)
- Numisor (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Spink (5)
- St James’s (2)
- Stack's (6)
- Tennants Auctioneers (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (4)
- VL Nummus (1)
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 144 USD
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
317 $
Price in auction currency 250 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 5
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1886 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search