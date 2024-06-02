United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1841 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,386,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1841
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24724 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 920. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (13)
- Creusy Numismatique (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (3)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (4)
- London Coins (5)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (1)
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
484 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search