Sixpence 1841 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1841 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1841 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,386,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24724 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 920. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1841 at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
Seller BAC
Date November 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1841 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
484 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1841 at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1841 at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1841 at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1841 at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1841 at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1841 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
307 $
Price in auction currency 250 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1841 at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1841 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1841 at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1841 at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1841 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1841 at auction London Coins - March 7, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date March 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1841 at auction BAC - October 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1841 at auction BAC - April 21, 2020
Seller BAC
Date April 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1841 at auction BAC - September 17, 2019
Seller BAC
Date September 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1841 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1841 at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1841 at auction BAC - December 18, 2018
Seller BAC
Date December 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1841 at auction Davissons Ltd. - October 17, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

