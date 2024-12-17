flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1844 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1844 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1844 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 63456 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place June 15, 2022.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1844 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1844 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
406 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1844 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date May 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1844 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 28, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1844 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1844 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1844 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1844 at auction Heritage - June 16, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date June 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1844 at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1844 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1844 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1844 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1844 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 1, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1844 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1844 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1844 at auction Bertolami - September 27, 2020
Seller Bertolami
Date September 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Bertolami
Date May 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller DNW
Date April 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
