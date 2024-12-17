United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1844 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1844
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 63456 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place June 15, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Bertolami (3)
- Creusy Numismatique (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (7)
- Goldberg (4)
- Heritage (14)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
- Künker (3)
- London Coins (5)
- Spink (3)
- Tennants Auctioneers (2)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
406 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date May 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
123
