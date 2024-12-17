Sixpence 1844 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 63456 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place June 15, 2022.

Сondition UNC (18) AU (9) XF (15) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (5) MS65 (4) MS64 (5) MS63 (3) AU50 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (13) ANACS (1) PCGS (6)

