Sixpence 1885 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,653,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1885
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1885 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2848 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,553. Bidding took place May 30, 2005.
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 16000 JPY
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1885 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
