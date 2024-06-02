flag
Sixpence 1885 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1885 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1885 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,653,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1885
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1885 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2848 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,553. Bidding took place May 30, 2005.

Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
United Kingdom Sixpence 1885 at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 16000 JPY
United Kingdom Sixpence 1885 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1885 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1885 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1885 at auction Roxbury’s - March 22, 2024
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1885 at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1885 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1885 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1885 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1885 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1885 at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1885 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1885 at auction St James’s - May 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1885 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1885 at auction Davissons Ltd. - September 29, 2021
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date September 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1885 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1885 at auction Stack's - February 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1885 at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1885 at auction DNW - September 16, 2020
Seller DNW
Date September 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1885 at auction Heritage - February 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1885 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

