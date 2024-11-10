flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1867 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1867 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1867 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,362,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 240 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 1,900. Bidding took place September 26, 2018.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1867 at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 10, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 600 DKK
United Kingdom Sixpence 1867 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
189 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1867 at auction Heritage - January 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1867 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1867 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1867 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1867 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 1, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1867 at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1867 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1867 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1867 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1867 at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1867 at auction DNW - September 16, 2020
Seller DNW
Date September 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1867 at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1867 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 2, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1867 at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
United Kingdom Sixpence 1867 at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1867 at auction DNW - February 21, 2019
Seller DNW
Date February 21, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1867 at auction Numisor - October 19, 2018
Seller Numisor
Date October 19, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1867 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2018
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1867 at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1867 at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

