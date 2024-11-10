United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1867 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,362,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1867
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 240 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 1,900. Bidding took place September 26, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (5)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- DNW (6)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (16)
- London Coins (3)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Spink (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 600 DKK
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date October 19, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2018
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
