flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1845 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1845 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1845 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,714,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 29703 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,938. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (5)
  • Downies (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (15)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Spink (4)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1845 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1845 at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1845 at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1845 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1845 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1845 at auction Stephen Album - May 15, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1845 at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1845 at auction Roma Numismatics - January 6, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date January 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1845 at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1845 at auction DNW - June 3, 2021
Seller DNW
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1845 at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1845 at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1845 at auction DNW - December 2, 2020
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1845 at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1845 at auction DNW - October 10, 2019
Seller DNW
Date October 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1845 at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
United Kingdom Sixpence 1845 at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1845 at auction Spink - January 11, 2019
Seller Spink
Date January 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1845 at auction DNW - December 3, 2018
Seller DNW
Date December 3, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1845 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1845 at auction Downies - February 27, 2018
Seller Downies
Date February 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1845 at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
United Kingdom Sixpence 1845 at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1845 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access