Sixpence 1845 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,714,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1845
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 29703 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,938. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date January 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
