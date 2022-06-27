flag
Sixpence 1870 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1870 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1870 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 480,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1870 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2409 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place May 28, 2006.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1870 at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
423 $
Price in auction currency 340 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1870 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1870 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1870 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1870 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1870 at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1870 at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1870 at auction Heritage - February 14, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date February 14, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1870 at auction DNW - December 14, 2017
Seller DNW
Date December 14, 2017
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1870 at auction Heritage - May 22, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1870 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1870 at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1870 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 26, 2012
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 26, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1870 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1870 at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2006
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1870 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1870 at auction Heritage - January 10, 2005
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2005
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

Get access