United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1870 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 480,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1870
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1870 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2409 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place May 28, 2006.
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
423 $
Price in auction currency 340 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 14, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 26, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
