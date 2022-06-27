Sixpence 1870 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1870 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2409 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place May 28, 2006.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (10) XF (4) VF (1) F (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (4) MS64 (2) PF64 (1) Service NGC (5) PCGS (4)