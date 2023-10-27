flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1877. Number below wreath (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: Number below wreath

Obverse Sixpence 1877 Number below wreath - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1877 Number below wreath - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,066,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1877 . Number below wreath. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1708 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 240. Bidding took place December 5, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • DNW (3)
  • Heritage (4)
  • London Coins (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (3)
  • Taisei (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1877 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1877 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1877 at auction NOONANS - May 24, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date May 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1877 at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1877 at auction Taisei - May 3, 2020
Seller Taisei
Date May 3, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1877 at auction Heritage - February 6, 2020
United Kingdom Sixpence 1877 at auction Heritage - February 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date February 6, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1877 at auction DNW - June 9, 2016
Seller DNW
Date June 9, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1877 at auction DNW - March 24, 2016
Seller DNW
Date March 24, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1877 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
United Kingdom Sixpence 1877 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1877 at auction London Coins - December 6, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1877 at auction Heritage - June 28, 2015
United Kingdom Sixpence 1877 at auction Heritage - June 28, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date June 28, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1877 at auction Heritage - January 21, 2014
United Kingdom Sixpence 1877 at auction Heritage - January 21, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1877 at auction Spink - November 25, 2004
Seller Spink
Date November 25, 2004
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1877 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access