Sixpence 1877. Number below wreath (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: Number below wreath
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,066,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1877
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1877 . Number below wreath. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1708 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 240. Bidding took place December 5, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- DNW (3)
- Heritage (4)
- London Coins (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Spink (3)
- Taisei (1)
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date February 6, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
