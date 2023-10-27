Sixpence 1877. Number below wreath (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1877 . Number below wreath. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1708 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 240. Bidding took place December 5, 2015.

Сondition UNC (10) XF (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (4) Service NGC (4) PCGS (3)