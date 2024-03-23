United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1859 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Nomisma Spa
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1859
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 65390 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place June 28, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- DNW (3)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (11)
- London Coins (6)
- Nomisma (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Spink (4)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
- Teutoburger (2)
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
12
