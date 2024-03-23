flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1859 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1859 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1859 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Nomisma Spa

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 65390 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place June 28, 2023.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1859 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1859 at auction Heritage - June 29, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1859 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1859 at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1859 at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1859 at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1859 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1859 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1859 at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1859 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1859 at auction DNW - December 2, 2021
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1859 at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1859 at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1859 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1859 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1859 at auction GINZA - February 10, 2021
Seller GINZA
Date February 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1859 at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1859 at auction London Coins - June 7, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1859 at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1859 at auction London Coins - September 2, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1859 at auction Nomisma - April 29, 2018
Seller Nomisma
Date April 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

