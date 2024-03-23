Sixpence 1859 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 65390 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place June 28, 2023.

Сondition UNC (20) AU (2) XF (12) VF (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (5) MS65 (4) MS64 (6) MS63 (1) MS61 (1) Service PCGS (9) NGC (8)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

CoinsNB (1)

DNW (3)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (11)

London Coins (6)

Nomisma (1)

NOONANS (1)

Numismatica Luciani (1)

Spink (4)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (2)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)

Teutoburger (2)