United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1877. No number (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: No number
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1877
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1877 . No number. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 17127 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 505. Bidding took place May 29, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (5)
- Heritage (11)
- London Coins (10)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- Spink (2)
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 44 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
