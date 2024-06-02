flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1877. No number (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: No number

Obverse Sixpence 1877 No number - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1877 No number - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1877 . No number. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 17127 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 505. Bidding took place May 29, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (5)
  • Heritage (11)
  • London Coins (10)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • Spink (2)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1877 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1877 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 44 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1877 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1877 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1877 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1877 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1877 at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1877 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 30, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1877 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 2, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 2, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1877 at auction Heritage - February 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1877 at auction London Coins - September 2, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1877 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1877 at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1877 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1877 at auction Goldberg - June 8, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date June 8, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1877 at auction Heritage - May 22, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1877 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1877 at auction London Coins - December 6, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1877 at auction Heritage - June 28, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date June 28, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1877 at auction London Coins - June 7, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1877 at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

Get access