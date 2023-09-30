United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1879. No number (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: No number
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,326,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1879
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1879 . No number. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33915 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 823. Bidding took place January 12, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 33 EUR
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 11, 2015
Condition MS65 ICG
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2015
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
