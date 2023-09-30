Sixpence 1879. No number (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1879 . No number. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33915 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 823. Bidding took place January 12, 2016.

