United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1879. No number (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: No number

Obverse Sixpence 1879 No number - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1879 No number - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,326,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1879
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1879 . No number. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33915 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 823. Bidding took place January 12, 2016.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1879 at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 33 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1879 at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1879 at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1879 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1879 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1879 at auction Schulman - April 13, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date April 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1879 at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1879 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1879 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1879 at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1879 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1879 at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1879 at auction Heritage - April 25, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1879 at auction DNW - June 9, 2016
Seller DNW
Date June 9, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1879 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1879 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1879 at auction Stack's - November 11, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date November 11, 2015
Condition MS65 ICG
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1879 at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1879 at auction Heritage - June 28, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date June 28, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1879 at auction Heritage - March 29, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2015
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1879 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1879 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

