Sixpence 1839 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1839 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1839 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,311,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (131)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 31206 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (12)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (13)
  • cgb.fr (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (9)
  • GGN (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (7)
  • Heritage (39)
  • Künker (3)
  • London Coins (4)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (13)
  • St James’s (6)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • Taisei (1)
  • UBS (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1839 at auction New York Sale - January 16, 2025
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2025
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1839 at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1839 at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1839 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1839 at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 24, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1839 at auction Spink - September 25, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1839 at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1839 at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 16, 2024
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1839 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1839 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1839 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1839 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1839 at auction St James’s - November 8, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 8, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1839 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1839 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1839 at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1839 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1839 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1839 at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1839 at auction Heritage - January 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1839 at auction Heritage - December 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 8, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sixpence 1839 at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition PF64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

