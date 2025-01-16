United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1839 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,311,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1839
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (131)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 31206 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (12)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (13)
- cgb.fr (2)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (9)
- GGN (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (7)
- Heritage (39)
- Künker (3)
- London Coins (4)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
- NOONANS (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (13)
- St James’s (6)
- Stack's (4)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- Taisei (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 24, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date November 8, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 7
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search