Sixpence 1839 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 31206 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (87) UNC (29) AU (4) XF (8) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (7) MS65 (5) MS64 (5) MS63 (4) AU53 (2) XF40 (1) PF67 (1) PF66 (4) PF65 (11) PF64 (20) PF63 (25) PF62 (6) PF61 (3) CAMEO (14) ULTRA CAMEO (4) Service NGC (56) PCGS (39) ANACS (1)

