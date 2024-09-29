flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,023,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1891 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 39081 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 470. Bidding took place May 22, 2016.

Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
United Kingdom Sixpence 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - July 27, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 27, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - January 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Rio de la Plata - December 17, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - October 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Inasta - October 8, 2020
Seller Inasta
Date October 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
