Sixpence 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,023,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1891
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1891 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 39081 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 470. Bidding took place May 22, 2016.
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
