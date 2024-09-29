Sixpence 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1891 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 39081 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 470. Bidding took place May 22, 2016.

