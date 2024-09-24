flag
Sixpence 1848 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1848 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1848 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 586,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2517 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 3,400. Bidding took place September 1, 2018.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1848 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1068 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1848 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1848 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
2757 $
Price in auction currency 2100 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1848 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1848 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1848 at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1848 at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1848 at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1848 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1848 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1848 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1848 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 5, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 5, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1848 at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1848 at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1848 at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1848 at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1848 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1848 at auction MDC Monaco - June 10, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 10, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1848 at auction MDC Monaco - June 10, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 10, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1848 at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1848 at auction St James’s - March 1, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
