Sixpence 1848 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2517 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 3,400. Bidding took place September 1, 2018.

