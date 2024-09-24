United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1848 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 586,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1848
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2517 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 3,400. Bidding took place September 1, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1068 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
2757 $
Price in auction currency 2100 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 5, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 10, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 10, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
