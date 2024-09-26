United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1840 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,099,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1840
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 20957 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,293. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (2)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (4)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Katz (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Pesek Auctions (3)
- Spink (5)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- V. GADOURY (1)
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date June 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2015
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
