Sixpence 1840 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,099,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 20957 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,293. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1840 at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1840 at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1840 at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1840 at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1840 at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1840 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1840 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1840 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1840 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1840 at auction Katz - June 11, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1840 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 28, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1840 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1840 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1840 at auction Davissons Ltd. - October 17, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1840 at auction Spink - April 17, 2018
Seller Spink
Date April 17, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1840 at auction Aurea - October 4, 2016
Seller Aurea
Date October 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1840 at auction DNW - June 9, 2016
Seller DNW
Date June 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1840 at auction DNW - June 9, 2016
Seller DNW
Date June 9, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1840 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - June 4, 2016
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date June 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1840 at auction ibercoin - March 31, 2016
Seller ibercoin
Date March 31, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1840 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
United Kingdom Sixpence 1840 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1840 at auction Heritage - June 28, 2015
United Kingdom Sixpence 1840 at auction Heritage - June 28, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date June 28, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1840 at auction Heritage - March 29, 2015
United Kingdom Sixpence 1840 at auction Heritage - March 29, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2015
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1840 at auction V. GADOURY - November 30, 2013
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1840 at auction Pesek Auctions - January 29, 2025
United Kingdom Sixpence 1840 at auction Pesek Auctions - January 29, 2025
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 29, 2025
Condition VF
To auction
United Kingdom Sixpence 1840 at auction Pesek Auctions - January 29, 2025
United Kingdom Sixpence 1840 at auction Pesek Auctions - January 29, 2025
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 29, 2025
Condition VF
To auction

For the sale of Sixpence 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

