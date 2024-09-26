Sixpence 1840 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 20957 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,293. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (1) XF (10) VF (6) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) AU58 (1) Service PCGS (5) NGC (4)

Seller All companies

Aurea (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

CoinsNB (2)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (2)

Goldberg (2)

Heritage (4)

Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)

ibercoin (1)

Katz (1)

London Coins (1)

Pesek Auctions (3)

Spink (5)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)

V. GADOURY (1)