United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1840

Silver coins

Obverse Halfcrown 1840 WW
Reverse Halfcrown 1840 WW
Halfcrown 1840 WW
Average price 950 $
Sales
0 114
Obverse Shilling 1840
Reverse Shilling 1840
Shilling 1840
Average price 520 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse Sixpence 1840
Reverse Sixpence 1840
Sixpence 1840
Average price 310 $
Sales
2 30
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1840
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1840
Fourpence (Groat) 1840
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse Threepence 1840
Reverse Threepence 1840
Threepence 1840
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Twopence 1840
Reverse Twopence 1840
Twopence 1840
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 1 1/2 Pence 1840
Reverse 1 1/2 Pence 1840
1 1/2 Pence 1840
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Penny 1840
Reverse Penny 1840
Penny 1840
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 2

Copper coins

Obverse Farthing 1840 WW
Reverse Farthing 1840 WW
Farthing 1840 WW
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 25
