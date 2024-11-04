flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Fourpence (Groat) 1840 "Type 1837-1862" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1840 "Type 1837-1862" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1840 "Type 1837-1862" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Via GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,497,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 190 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 340. Bidding took place June 25, 2009.

United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1840 at auction Via - November 4, 2024
Seller Via
Date November 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1840 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1840 at auction CMA Auctions - May 25, 2023
Seller CMA Auctions
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1840 at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1840 at auction DNW - October 12, 2021
Seller DNW
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1840 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1840 at auction Spink - February 24, 2021
Seller Spink
Date February 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1840 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 30, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1840 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 2, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 2, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1840 at auction DNW - December 3, 2018
Seller DNW
Date December 3, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1840 at auction Downies - October 19, 2017
Seller Downies
Date October 19, 2017
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1840 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1840 at auction Davissons Ltd. - January 30, 2014
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date January 30, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1840 at auction Heritage - January 21, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1840 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1840 at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1840 at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1840 at auction Heritage - January 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2012
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1840 at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1840 at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1840 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - June 7, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date June 7, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price

