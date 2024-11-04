United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Fourpence (Groat) 1840 "Type 1837-1862" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Via GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,89 g
- Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,497,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1840
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 190 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 340. Bidding took place June 25, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Downies
Date October 19, 2017
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date January 30, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2012
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
