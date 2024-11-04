Fourpence (Groat) 1840 "Type 1837-1862" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 190 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 340. Bidding took place June 25, 2009.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (18) AU (2) XF (3) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (6) MS65 (3) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) PF65 (1) Service NGC (12) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

CMA Auctions (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (2)

Downies (1)

Goldberg (2)

Heritage (8)

Künker (1)

London Coins (2)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)

Spink (1)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)

Via (1)