flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1840 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1840 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1840 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coinhouse Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 8,976

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 61189 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 53. Bidding took place April 3, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Heritage (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1840 at auction Coinhouse - October 21, 2017
United Kingdom Penny 1840 at auction Coinhouse - October 21, 2017
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1840 at auction Heritage - April 3, 2012
United Kingdom Penny 1840 at auction Heritage - April 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date April 3, 2012
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1840 All English coins English silver coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access