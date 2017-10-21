United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1840 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,47 g
- Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
- Diameter 11 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 8,976
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1840
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 61189 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 53. Bidding took place April 3, 2012.
