United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1840 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 630,000
- Mintage BU 4,356
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1840
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 69 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 250. Bidding took place May 20, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- DNW (2)
- London Coins (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Pesek Auctions (2)
- St James’s (2)
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 95 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
333 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search