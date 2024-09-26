flag
Threepence 1840 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1840 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1840 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 630,000
  • Mintage BU 4,356

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 69 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 250. Bidding took place May 20, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • London Coins (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
  • St James’s (2)
United Kingdom Threepence 1840 at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1840 at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1840 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 95 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1840 at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
333 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1840 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1840 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1840 at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1840 at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1840 at auction Aurea - October 4, 2016
Seller Aurea
Date October 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

