United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
1 1/2 Pence 1840 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,71 g
- Pure silver (0,0211 oz) 0,6567 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 95,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination 1 1/2 Pence
- Year 1840
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British 1 1/2 Pence 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 208 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 260. Bidding took place June 25, 2009.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 1/2 Pence 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
