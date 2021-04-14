flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

1 1/2 Pence 1840 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse 1 1/2 Pence 1840 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse 1 1/2 Pence 1840 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,71 g
  • Pure silver (0,0211 oz) 0,6567 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 95,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination 1 1/2 Pence
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 1 1/2 Pence 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 208 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 260. Bidding took place June 25, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1840 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 1/2 Pence 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1840 All English coins English silver coins English coins 1 1/2 Pence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access