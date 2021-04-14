1 1/2 Pence 1840 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 1 1/2 Pence 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 208 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 260. Bidding took place June 25, 2009.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)