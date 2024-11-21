flag
Farthing 1840 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1840 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1840 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: St James’s Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,7 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,011,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1840 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 40010 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 900. Bidding took place August 26, 2018.

United Kingdom Farthing 1840 WW at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1840 WW at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1840 WW at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1840 WW at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1840 WW at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1840 WW at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1840 WW at auction Klondike Auction - September 17, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1840 WW at auction Katz - May 14, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1840 WW at auction GINZA - October 10, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date October 10, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1840 WW at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1840 WW at auction Monedalia.es - November 30, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1840 WW at auction GINZA - November 20, 2021
Seller GINZA
Date November 20, 2021
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1840 WW at auction Heritage Eur - November 19, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1840 WW at auction CNG - October 2, 2019
Seller CNG
Date October 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1840 WW at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1840 WW at auction Spink - September 26, 2016
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1840 WW at auction Heritage - September 1, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 1, 2016
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1840 WW at auction Stack's - January 5, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1840 WW at auction Heritage - September 6, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 6, 2012
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1840 WW at auction Heritage - June 5, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2012
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1840 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 19, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 19, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

