Farthing 1840 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,7 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,011,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1840
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1840 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 40010 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 900. Bidding took place August 26, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller GINZA
Date October 10, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller GINZA
Date November 20, 2021
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 1, 2016
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 6, 2012
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
