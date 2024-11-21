Farthing 1840 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1840 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 40010 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 900. Bidding took place August 26, 2018.

