Halfcrown 1840 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfcrown 1840 WW - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfcrown 1840 WW - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 386,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (114)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1840 with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 246 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 2,700. Bidding took place September 20, 2024.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1840 WW at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
952 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1840 WW at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 960 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1840 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1840 WW at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1840 WW at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1840 WW at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1840 WW at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1840 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - March 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1840 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - March 5, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1840 WW at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1840 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1840 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1840 WW at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1840 WW at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1840 WW at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1840 WW at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1840 WW at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1840 WW at auction St James’s - March 1, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1840 WW at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1840 WW at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

