United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1840 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 386,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1840
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (114)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1840 with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 246 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 2,700. Bidding took place September 20, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
952 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 960 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

