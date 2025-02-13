Fourpence (Groat) 1840 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 449 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 340. Bidding took place December 1, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) Service NGC (1)