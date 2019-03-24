flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Twopence 1840 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Twopence 1840 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Twopence 1840 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
  • Diameter 13,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1798 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 46. Bidding took place March 23, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Katz (2)
United Kingdom Twopence 1840 at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1840 at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1840 at auction Coinhouse - October 21, 2017
United Kingdom Twopence 1840 at auction Coinhouse - October 21, 2017
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1840 at auction Aurea - October 4, 2016
Seller Aurea
Date October 4, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1840 All English coins English silver coins English coins Twopence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access