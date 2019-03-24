United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Twopence 1840 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
- Diameter 13,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1840
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1798 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 46. Bidding took place March 23, 2019.
Сondition
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
