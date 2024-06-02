flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1840 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1840 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1840 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,639,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 8 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 9,000. Bidding took place February 28, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • London Coins (5)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Spink (5)
  • St James’s (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1840 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
167 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1840 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1840 at auction St James’s - February 28, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1840 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1840 at auction Schulman - April 12, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date April 12, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1840 at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1840 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1840 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1840 at auction Aurea - October 6, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1840 at auction London Coins - March 7, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date March 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1840 at auction CNG - October 21, 2020
Seller CNG
Date October 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1840 at auction Spink - July 3, 2018
Seller Spink
Date July 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1840 at auction Spink - July 3, 2018
Seller Spink
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1840 at auction Davissons Ltd. - June 6, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1840 at auction DNW - June 9, 2016
Seller DNW
Date June 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1840 at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
United Kingdom Shilling 1840 at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1840 at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
United Kingdom Shilling 1840 at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1840 at auction Spink - December 4, 2012
Seller Spink
Date December 4, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1840 at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
United Kingdom Shilling 1840 at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1840 at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
United Kingdom Shilling 1840 at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1840 at auction Spink - October 6, 2004
Seller Spink
Date October 6, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

