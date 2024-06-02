United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1840 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,639,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1840
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 8 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 9,000. Bidding took place February 28, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
167 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
