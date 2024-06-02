Shilling 1840 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 8 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 9,000. Bidding took place February 28, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (3) AU (2) XF (9) VF (5) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) AU55 (2) PF65 (2) Service NGC (2) PCGS (4)