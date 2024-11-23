United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,387,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1890
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1890 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 27329 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 489. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Seller NOONANS
Date October 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 95 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date October 17, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
