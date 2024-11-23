flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,387,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1890 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 27329 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 489. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction CoinsNB - November 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
Seller BAC
Date November 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction NOONANS - October 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date October 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 95 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - October 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 17, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 19, 2022
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction GINZA - August 11, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date August 11, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1890 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

