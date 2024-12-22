United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Bruun Rasmussen
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,739,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1889
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1889 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 27328 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 633. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date December 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 320 DKK
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 23, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1889 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
