flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Bruun Rasmussen

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,739,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1889 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 27328 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 633. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (20)
  • Katz (2)
  • London Coins (38)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - December 22, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date December 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 320 DKK
United Kingdom Sixpence 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction CoinsNB - November 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 23, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1889 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1889 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access