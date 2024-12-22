Sixpence 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1889 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 27328 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 633. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

